Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

NYSE GL opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

