Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,900 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $134.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.50. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

