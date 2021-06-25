Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,700 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,185,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE RNR opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.73.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

