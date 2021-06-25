Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,600 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.