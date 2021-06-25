Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,300 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,377,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

