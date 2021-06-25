Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,700 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

