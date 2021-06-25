Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,626. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

