Krios Market Cap Tops $1.28 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,823.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.62 or 0.01402699 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

