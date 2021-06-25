KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Tops $532.24 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $6.64 or 0.00020815 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $532.24 million and $9.88 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00593075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038549 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.