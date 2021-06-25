Kwikswap Protocol Price Tops $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $576,369.21 and approximately $36,856.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,575,892 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

