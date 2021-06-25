L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. L Brands accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,424.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 401,699 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of L Brands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,667. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

