Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $31,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $264.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

