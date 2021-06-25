LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $371,486.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00100416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00163005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.98 or 0.99409289 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

