Lamden (TAU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46,648.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $46,648.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

