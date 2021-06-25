Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.50

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 380597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.