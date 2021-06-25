Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $525,300.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,107.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $55.90. 38,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

