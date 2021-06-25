LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $448,110.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $448,110.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00163771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00098634 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,317.89 or 0.98872102 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.