LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.00

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

