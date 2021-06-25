Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,278. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

