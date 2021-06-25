Lethean Trading Down 30% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $765,611.30 and approximately $141.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,721.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.74 or 0.05714565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.01413629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00394690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00124824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00604629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00385576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007471 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039112 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

