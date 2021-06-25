Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 456 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 47,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,291. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $815.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.