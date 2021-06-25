Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 1,824,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,124,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

