Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.31. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,033,000 after acquiring an additional 213,897 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.09. 1,677,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

