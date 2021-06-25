Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.95

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.95 and last traded at $164.81, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.75.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 419,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

