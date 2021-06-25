Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £535.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.20. Wincanton has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.