Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

LON SMP opened at GBX 557 ($7.28) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17. St. Modwen Properties has a one year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

