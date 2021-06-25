Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.78. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 101,951 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.10.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

