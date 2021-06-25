Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.78. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 101,951 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.10.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
