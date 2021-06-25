Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $370,135.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $370,135.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00006072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00390489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 188.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011362 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.