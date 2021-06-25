Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.83 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $367,242.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00006320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00397957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

