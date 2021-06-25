LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,269,571 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPTH shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 million, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.38.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

