Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.43 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $126.36 or 0.00396150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.