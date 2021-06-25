Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0405 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $111,512.67 and approximately $31.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,061.88 or 0.99799582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

