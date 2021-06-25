Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $116,770.86 and $65.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,365.13 or 0.99733221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

