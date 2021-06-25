Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Lithia Motors worth $129,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $329.80 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.09 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

