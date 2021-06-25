LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-128 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.09. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

