Lobstex Trading Down 21.1% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $744,413.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,145,822 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

