LocalCoinSwap Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $673,249.96 and $1,542.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00277190 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001636 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.00622986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

