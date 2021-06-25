Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,003.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $380.78. 16,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.