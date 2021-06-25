Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.50. 19,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

