LockTrip (LOC) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.91 or 0.00027917 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $133.17 million and approximately $85,351.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009908 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

