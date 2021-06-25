London Co. of Virginia Acquires 61,425 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $241,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comcast by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 117,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 281,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.