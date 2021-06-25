London Co. of Virginia Buys 37,787 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the quarter. Post comprises about 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 4.00% of Post worth $269,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. 3,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

