London Co. of Virginia Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.83% of M&T Bank worth $161,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.93. 17,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,381. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

