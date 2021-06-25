London Co. of Virginia Has $143.92 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,696 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.69% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $143,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.74. 5,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,742. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $198.81 and a one year high of $383.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

