London Co. of Virginia Has $230.84 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $230,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $76.74. 199,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,185,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

