London Co. of Virginia Has $320.39 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.51% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $320,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.30. 14,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,012. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.73 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

