London Co. of Virginia Has $88.25 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.12% of FedEx worth $88,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $12.30 on Friday, hitting $291.39. The stock had a trading volume of 331,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.47. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

