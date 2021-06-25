London Co. of Virginia Has $89.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $89,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.15. 277,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

