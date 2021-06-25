London Co. of Virginia Purchases 1,045,573 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.49% of Dominion Energy worth $302,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.85. 48,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.