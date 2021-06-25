London Co. of Virginia Purchases 9,249 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.91% of Skyworks Solutions worth $276,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.